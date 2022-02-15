Minerals Council SA declares war on industry ills

THE MINERALS Council South Africa has vowed to continue with its zero-tolerance on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), sexism, racism, and bullying in the mining industry. This comes after the council noted the release of a report titled Report into Workplace Culture at Rio Tinto by an Anglo-Australian multinational metals and mining corporation group, Rio Tinto. The report said the group exposes unacceptable problems at its global operations.

Some of the report findings included that bullying was systemic and experienced by almost half of the survey respondents. Sexual harassment and everyday sexism occur at unacceptable rates. “Racism is common across several areas. Employees do not believe that the organisation is psychologically safe which impacts their trust in the reporting systems. “Harmful behaviour occurs by and between employees, managers, and leaders, including senior leaders. Unique workplace features, such as the hierarchical, male-dominated culture, create risk factors. “Harmful behaviour is often tolerated or normalised. Harmful behaviour by serial perpetrators is often an open secret. Employees believe that there is little accountability, particularly for senior leaders and so-called ‘high performers’, who are perceived to avoid significant consequences for harmful behaviour,” the report found.

The Mineral Council in a statement yesterday said that the report gave it and its members reason to reflect and recommit their efforts to address GBVF, sexism, racism, and bullying at South African mining operations. “It is an opportunity to contemplate the efficacy of the studies, guidelines, policies, and interventions undertaken by the industry to resolve these problems,” the council said. According to the council, South Africa has worrying levels of societal problems, including GBVF, sexism, racism, and violence, with the world’s fourth-highest femicide rate. “A fifth of women are assaulted by their partners, while half of the reported assaults of women are perpetrated by close friends, family, or spouses,” it said.

President of the Minerals Council and chair of the Women in Mining Leadership Forum, Nolitha Fakude, said: “There is no silver bullet to address the challenges faced by women in the mining industry, but we believe that, with continued targeted, highly focused work on the objectives set by the Minerals Council, and with the continued support of our member companies and their respective leaders, and our social partners, we will make a difference.” Women have been legally allowed to work underground in South Africa since 1996. As of September 2021, 64 500 or 14 percent of the industry’s 455 200 employees are women. The Minerals Council and its members have set stretch targets to at least double the percentage of women in mining by 2025, and ultimately work towards 30 percent to 40 percent women representation across the industry, with 50 percent in management over the next decade, the council said. Fakude said the mining industry had a difficult history and working environment.

“We are not blind to the challenges women face in all spheres of their lives, and this includes our mining operations. We have done a lot to bring women into mining in the best possible way,” said Fakude. “So, Rio Tinto’s voluntary report on instances of sexual harassment, sexism, and workplace bullying was a bitter pill to swallow,” she said. In 2021, the council conducted an independent data-driven research project into GBVF at South Africa’s mines on behalf of the Minerals Council across all race groups, sexes, and ages of working adults.

“The survey captured data from 2 054 respondents, 58 percent women, 42 percent men working in all major commodities, and it included 15 mining companies in seven provinces,” the council said. The Minerals Council said it resolved to conduct further qualitative research to unpack and understand the drivers of GBVF to address the concerns raised by the 30 percent of respondents, which included both women and men. In an effort to drive an increase in the representation and development of women, the Minerals Council established its Women in Mining (WiM) initiative in August 2020.