JAMES AKENA, REUTERS

Johannesburg - The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday approved a R5 billion settlement agreement for thousands of mineworkers and the dependents of dead mineworkers who contracted silicosis or pulmonary tuberculosis during or after their employment from 1965. The companies involved are Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, African Rainbow Minerals, Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti and Anglo American.

According to the Citizen, each claimant will get between R70 000 and R500 000, depending on various circumstances.

Judge Leoni Windell said that he found “all the parties made an effort to ensure that the settlement agreement is reasonable, adequate and fair”.

“The terms of the settlement agreement demonstrate that they succeeded in their efforts,” the judgment said.

It should be noted that Judge Windell said that the agreement between the sick miners and their dependents “yielded the best possible settlement terms that the parties and stakeholders could find in the circumstances”.

“We wish to express our indebtedness to all the legal teams which represented various parties in this matter for the commendable manner in which they discharged their duties to their clients and this court”.

BACKGROUND

The high court approval comes a year after gold producers reached a class action settlement with law firms representing thousands of miners who contracted the fatal lung diseases silicosis and tuberculosis

The mining companies set aside billions towards compensation for thousands of miners who contracted TB and silicosis, a lung disease caused by the inhalation of dust containing silica, as of 1965.

Almost all the claimants are from South Africa, as well as neighbouring Botswana, Lesotho Zimbabwe, Swaziland and Malawi.

Do you think the R5 billion agreement will be enough? — Business Report (@busrep) July 26, 2019

* This is a developing story.

BUSINESS REPORT