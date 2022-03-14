Mining firm Wesizwe Platinum shares rise despite logging an annual loss

PRECIOUS metals mining firm Wesizwe Platinum said on Friday that for the year ended December its headline earnings per share (heps) decreased by 147 percent to 1.48 cents loss per share. Despite this, its shares rose 1.2 percent on Friday to R1.68, up 268.89 percent in three years.

Earnings per share, eps, slid by 148 percent to 1.51 cents loss per share. The group said it would not earn revenue from mining activities until such time as the Bakubung mine was brought into production. Wesizwe Platinum suspended the construction of its Bakubung Platinum mine last month, after Ledig community members embarked on a march towards the mine.

The loss before tax for the year under review was R42.1 million from R52.8m profit. These results took into account administration expenses amounting to R37.4m from R75.4m the prior year, finance income amounting to R48.4m from R229.2m and finance expense of R53.1m from R101.1m Bakubung made a loss after tax of R20.5m from R43.7m The group’s cash resources at the reporting date of R374m from R899.4m were not sufficient, based on current budgets, to conduct operations and complete the development of the Bakubung Project. Current liabilities at the reporting date, which included shareholder’s loans of R1 47 billion, exceed the current assets by R784.8m.

Wesizwe said the ability of the company to continue as a going concern was dependent on the support of the majority shareholder and the majority shareholder not calling on the current shareholder’s loans. However, its main shareholder, in a letter of comfort, said it was committed to the group. [email protected] BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE