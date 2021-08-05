Minister Patel offers condolences to the family of DTIC spokesperson Sidwell Medupe who died due to Covid-19 related complications

THE Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (Dtic) Minister Ebrahim Patel has offered his condolences to the family of departmental spokesperson, Sidwell Medupe, who has died from Covid-19 related complications at the young age of 56. Minister Patel, on behalf of his deputy ministers, the Dtic and his family, offered their sincere condolences to Medupe’s wife Felicity and his children, Tlholo, Tirisano and Thoriso and his grand-children Remofilwe and Reabetswe.

“Sidwell had battled the Covid virus for a number of weeks and had been hospitalised. From his hospital bed he sent us messages of his hope and trust that he would speedily recover. We, in turn, all hoped his strong fighting spirit would help him to fully recover, and that we would see him soon. It was not to be,” said Patel in a statement. Medupe worked very closely with deputy ministers Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina, as well as with Patel directly. He accompanied the minister on official trips abroad in 2019, and regularly attended Dtic events across the country with them. He had also worked closely with former minister Dr Rob Davies. “We remember Sidwell for his warmth, his love for people and the joy with which he interacted with his colleagues. His passing deprives his family of a husband and father, and for the Dtic, we have lost a hard working and dedicated public official. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, the Dtic family, his fellow government communications officials and journalists. We will miss him tremendously,” said Patel.

Medupe joined the Department as a director of media relations on July 1, 2008. He was appointed the departmental spokesperson on July 16, 2011 and worked hard in the role to communicate the work of the Dtic to a wider audience. Most recently, he chaired the ministry’s public announcement of the extent of worker ownership in the SA economy, in an event held on the eve of Workers Day this year. His last public engagement was in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape on June 24, at the launch of the latest Mercedes Benz model made in South Africa. Patel described him as a true gentleman with a warm heart with a great sense of humour. “We will always treasure his dedication to his craft and commitment to sharing and promoting the work of the Dtic. May his soul rest in peace.”