

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies yesterday hailed Hisense’s investment of R72 million into its refrigeration and television production lines at its factory based in Atlantis, Cape Town, as an “important achievement” and “another example of the fruits of South Africa’s successful partnership with the People’s Republic of China”.

The Hisense investment signified that South Africa remained an attractive investment destination across all sectors, including advanced manufacturing.





Davies was speaking at the official launch of the expansion as it geared for the growth of the fast moving consumer goods sector in Africa. “Everyone involved with this kind of a project needs to be extremely proud of what has been achieved here because this is an important investment which has injected R72m into the economy and created 150 quality manufacturing job opportunities.





This investment brings Hisense’s total investment in this Atlantis plant to R440m, which is a significant investment,” said Davies.





