MiWay commits R55 million to Covid-19 relief efforts

DURBAN - This is in addition to over R25 million in premium reduction that was set aside for MiWay clients for the initial lockdown period. According to MiWay, although the lockdown has brought about increased costs with regards to staff and service providers, their projections show that the company will be in a net positive position. MiWay Chief Executive René Otto said, "The implication of the extension of the lockdown by a further two weeks is that MiWay is in a position to give an additional 7 percent premium discount on all motor premiums. This is consistent with the 10 percent discount we gave for the initial 3 week lockdown. We believe the right thing to do is to pass this saving of R18 million on to our clients. This brings our total premium reduction to 17 percent or over R40 million during the 5 week lockdown period".

At MiWay, we will put over R25 million in premium income back in our clients’ pockets - clients will get the benefit of an average premium reduction of 10% on car insurance policies during the month of April: https://t.co/tQkpC1pNLL

Licensed insurer & FSP 33970. Ts & Cs apply pic.twitter.com/LVeqniqaPJ — MiWay Insurance (@miwayinsurance) March 26, 2020

To help mitigate the financial impact of the extended lockdown and to help maintain a sustainable supply chain, MiWay has set aside over R10 million to assist its service providers.

"We are also extending our relief initiative to our service providers – mainly motor body repairers and towing operators – to protect the insurance value chain. Without a strong service provider network, we will not be able to provide world class service to our clients. The support given to our service providers is in the best interest of our loyal client base," added Otto.

Through staff contributions, matched by the company, MiWay will be contributing R1.4 million towards helping families of MiWay staff affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a donation to the Solidarity Fund. Otto also followed the example set by President Cyril Ramaphosa and will donate a third of his salary for the next three months to the Solidarity Fund.

Additionally, the company donated R100 thousand to PinkDrive NPC to assist in bringing Covid-19 testing and screening to targeted hot spots in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

"As MiWay, we remain hopeful and committed to rebuilding a South Africa for the future. We are exceptionally well equipped to not only have hope, but to also spread hope to our clients, staff, suppliers and our broader communities," concluded Otto.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE