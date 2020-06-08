MiWay offers discounted car insurance premiums for work-from-home customers
DURBAN - MiWay is offering a new car insurance cover that is designed specifically for South Africans who work from home called MiWheels At Home.
MiWay clients who work from home – either full or part-time – will save up to 20 percent on their insurance premiums.
The MiWheels At Home cover is designed to respond to an ever-changing environment over the longer-term and not just over the current lockdown.
"Covid-19 has brought about unexpected changes that will last beyond lockdown and become the new reality for many South Africans. If you work from home and thus drive less, you should pay less. Our product ensures that even beyond lockdown, clients will get the benefit of car insurance cover that is tailored around their needs and saves them moneym," said MiWay Chief Executive, René Otto.
The product gives credence to MiWay’s ongoing efforts to help clients build financial resilience in the current economic climate.
Otto said, "We know that consumers’ budgets are stretched, and it is important that they still have peace of mind that their cars are protected. MiWheels At Home cover gives them exactly that – great savings and peace of mind".
Having already given clients the benefit of two premium discounts amounting to over R40 million for driving less during lockdown.
Earlier this year the insurer made R30 million available to help reduce the financial impact of Covid-19 on its clients, suppliers and the broader South African community. This was in addition to over R25 million in premium reduction that was set aside for MiWay clients for the initial lockdown period.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE