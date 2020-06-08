MiWay offers discounted car insurance premiums for work-from-home customers

DURBAN - MiWay is offering a new car insurance cover that is designed specifically for South Africans who work from home called MiWheels At Home.

MiWay clients who work from home – either full or part-time – will save up to 20 percent on their insurance premiums.

The MiWheels At Home cover is designed to respond to an ever-changing environment over the longer-term and not just over the current lockdown.

"Covid-19 has brought about unexpected changes that will last beyond lockdown and become the new reality for many South Africans. If you work from home and thus drive less, you should pay less. Our product ensures that even beyond lockdown, clients will get the benefit of car insurance cover that is tailored around their needs and saves them moneym," said MiWay Chief Executive, René Otto.

The product gives credence to MiWay’s ongoing efforts to help clients build financial resilience in the current economic climate.