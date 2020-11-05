Mobile networks promise special Black Friday deals

DURBN - MOBILE network operators have promised their customers good Black Friday deals to keep them connected amid the Covid-19 disruption. South African are on the look out for good deals amid a depressed economy and reduced economic spend. Vodacom SA spokesperson Byron Kennedy said on Wednesdayyesterday that Vodacom customers could expect a series of Black Friday deals as part of its promise to deliver great value to its customers. “To give a glimpse into our upcoming plans, we will have exclusive online and in-store deals available for a limited period with massive discounts for customers who upgrade or sign-up for new contracts,” said Kennedy. He said with regards to the online deals, Vodacom would be running weekly specials over November ahead of Black Friday.

“We already have online deals on our website. These went live at midnight and will run until November 9. When these expire, new deals for that week will be made available.”

Vodacom would also have great specials on bundled deals available closer to the time both online and in-store. Customers who had already joined the VodaBucks rewards programme would also get great markdowns with exclusive deals in the VodaBucks Store.

MTN SA spokesperson Mthokozisi Ndlovu said the firm would also be offering Black Friday specials following last year's positive response from their customers.

“With Black Friday being the most anticipated shopping day of the year, MTN is gearing up to offer new and existing customers even bigger deals. Customers can expect data deals, Mobile Money (MoMo) offers and the opportunity to stay connected for less,” said Ndlovu.

He said this year presented some challenges in running Black Friday promotions in the context of Covid-19. MTN was, therefore, exploring its best options to ensure that customers could access offers in a safe manner. He said consumers should look out for advertisements closer to Black Friday period.

Meanwhile, Telkom said on the back of an unprecedented year of lockdown and changing consumer habits, Black Friday was an essential way to engage users who had become more comfortable with purchasing online.

“Telkom is committed to leaving no man behind, therefore, our primary focus is to raise awareness and make it easier for users to find their favourite products, at affordable prices. We've amplified Black Friday this year by giving customers more opportunities to win.

“Through Twitter gamification, users have the option of registering to receive notifications of deals, with one lucky winner walking away with a large data prize. For 2020, we have set our sights on giving away 1TB of data on our digital platforms (this is directly correlated to the number of registrations we receive). The more you register, the more we give away. Be sure to monitor our social platforms and website to be in the game,” said Telkom.

With regards to Black Friday as a whole, Telkom advised its customers to make sure that they did their research ahead of time to ensure they found the best value-for-money deals.

“This will allow you enough time to compare offers and make the most informed decision. We also recommend looking for combination (combo) deals, wherever possible, to get more bang for your buck. For our Telkom Black Friday campaign, keep your eye on our digital platforms as we will be featuring a variety of competitive online exclusive offerings.”

Cell C had not responded by the time of going to print.

BUSINESS REPORT