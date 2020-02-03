The deal was first announced in July last year, pending regulatory approval, with Momentum Metropolitan acquiring AFI for a reported R1.94billion after Alexander Forbes revised its strategy in March and identified AFI as a non-core business.
Momentum Metropolitan said on Friday that this strategic acquisition marked continued progress on its overall reset and grow strategy, and specifically aims to fast-track growth of the short-term insurance interests of the group.
Herman Schoeman, the chief executive of Momentum Metropolitan’s non-life insurance portfolio, said an acquisition of this nature and quality strengthened Momentum short-term insurance’s (MSTI’s) distribution capabilities and complemented its customer value proposition.
“We are excited to harness the areas of expertise that will be brought together by the combined entity to deliver an enhanced customer experience and a broader range of differentiated products for policy holders to choose from,” Schoeman said.