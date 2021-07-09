Momentum gets hit by R11.1m in administrative sanctions by the FSCA

The Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) yesterday imposed administrative sanctions of R11.1 million on Momentum Wealth and Momentum Collective Investments (MCI) after weaknesses in their money laundering and terrorist financing control measures were discovered. The FSCA said in a statement it had ordered the companies to take remedial action. The penalty had followed an inspection by the FSCA..

“The FIC Act imposes certain duties and obligations on institutions who may be used for money laundering purposes and the financing of terrorist and related activities. The FIC Act mandates the FSCA to supervise and enforce compliance with the provisions of the FIC Act in respect of the accountable institutions (AIs) it supervises,” the statement said. The companies were not found to have done any money laundering/terrorist financing. The FSCA said Momentum Wealth had failed to comply with cash threshold reporting (CTR) requirements on transactions for which a R4.8m penalty was imposed.

Momentum Wealth had also failed to verify and risk rate a beneficiary, and a penalty of R100 000 suspended for three years was imposed. MCI had failed to comply with CTR requirements on historic transactions and a penalty of R4.4m was imposed. MCI also failed to risk rate 38 clients in line with its Risk and Management Compliance Programme and the penalty for this was R1.9m.