Momentum Health to delay medical scheme contribution increases until September 2022

MOMENTUM Health Solutions has announced that it would defer its medical scheme contribution increase until September 2022 with its main focus on finding ways to help embattled consumers regain their financial and wellness momentum.

Momentum Medical Scheme said by that date it planned to only increase contributions by 6 percent, which equated to just a 2 percent increase for the year. This while still increasing benefit limits and introducing new benefits across its six options, such as enhanced maternity benefits on the Ingwe Option and adding virtual doctor consultations to the Evolve Option, it said.