Momentum Metropolitan forecasts robust earnings growth

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings said yesterday it expected to lift normalised headline earnings a share between 15% to 22% for the year to June 30 after it benefited from improved mortality experience given the modest impact of Covid-19 during the period.

Earnings were further supported by a good improvement in investment variances because of favourable shifts in yield curves. Earnings were, on the other hand, partially dampened by a worsening of lapse experience in Metropolitan Life, underwriting losses in Momentum Insur, and a decline in investment return recognised on the group’s venture capital funds.