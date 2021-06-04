Momentum Metropolitan receives vaccines at its four mass vaccination centres

Insurance-based financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has announced that it will receive limited stock of Covid-19 vaccines at the end of this week.

The company said this enabled their mass vaccination centres in Sandton and Cape Town to open on Friday. Their Centurion and Durban centres will open on Monday, June 7.

The centres are open to any South African who has registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) and is directed to the group’s mass vaccination centres via the system.

Momentum Health Solutions chief marketing officer Damian McHugh said: “It’s a privilege to play our part and be the first insurer to open up multiple sites nationally to assist a broader grouping of South Africans. We are not yet operating at full capacity as the supply of vaccines is still limited, but once we have adequate vaccine supplies, we will be able to vaccinate 10 000 people per day across the four sites. We still have plans for more sites in other regions which will further increase that capacity.”

The company said it continued to partner with government and private entities to increase the vaccination capacity countrywide.

“It is imperative that all South Africans have equal access to vaccines, and we are proud to play our part in helping achieve population immunity as soon as possible,” said McHugh.

“Government, business, and private individuals are all working together to ensure that we administer as many vaccines as possible within the shortest possible time frame, equitably, and without compromising safety. This may be the biggest project this country has ever tackled, but if we continue to approach it as one team with a common goal, we will succeed,” concluded McHugh.

