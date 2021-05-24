Momentum Metropolitan secures accreditation for four mass vaccination centres

INSURANCE company Momentum Metropolitan has announced that it has secured accreditation for four mass vaccination centres.

The company said it had completed the registration and accreditation of vaccination centres in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria, and expects to start administering vaccines later this week in Gauteng, depending on the delivery of the first vaccine consignments.

“The coastal centres are expected to follow suit next week, again dependent on the delivery of the vaccine consignments,” it said.

Momentum Health Solutions executive head Damian McHugh said the company has 20 registered nurses per site.

“Once all our centres are fully operational, we will be able to vaccinate 20 000 people per day. We are using an automated queuing system at our centres, and will have ushers and staff to support and guide everybody who comes to be vaccinated through the process,” he said.

The company said citizens living or working in the areas surrounding these sites would be vaccinated if they were registered on the Department of Health’s system.

“We will be able to select them from the list when registering on the Department of Health’s EVDS system, and no costs will apply, regardless of whether a person is a medical scheme member or client of the group or not. Phase Two of the government’s roll-out plan is aiming to complete the vaccination of health-care workers, while simultaneously extending the roll-out to everyone 60 and above,” the company said.

According to the company, it is continuing to partner with the government and private partners to add additional vaccination capacity countrywide.

“It is imperative that all South Africans have equal access to vaccines, and we are proud to play our part in helping achieve population immunity as soon as possible,” said McHugh.

“Government, business and private individuals are all pulling together to ensure that we administer as many vaccines as possible within the shortest possible timeframe, equitably, and without compromising safety. This may be the biggest project this country has ever tackled, but if we continue to approach it as one team with a common goal, we will succeed,” said McHugh.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE