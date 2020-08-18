Momentum warns of substantial decline in its full-year earnings

DURBAN - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings warned that its full-year earnings could slump by as much as 65percent as the financial services group continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak in its operations. In a trading statement yesterday, the group said that it expected the overall impact to be a reduction in the group's earnings, headline earnings and diluted normalised headline earnings for the year of R1.3billion, before-tax, and R1bn after-tax for the year to end June. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the investment markets in South Africa had a significant impact on the group’s financial results for the nine months to end March. However, Momentum Metropolitan said yesterday that the partial recovery during the last quarter of investment market losses that were reported in the third quarter to end March, was not sufficient to offset the impact of the tough operating conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic, including the need to raise significant additional reserves for potential Covid-19 related claims and other adverse experience. “The full-year results will, therefore, reflect a decline in diluted normalised headline earnings in the South African retail and corporate life insurance operations as well as the shareholder segment,” the group said.

As a result, the group expected its headline earnings per share (Heps) to decline by between 45 and 65percent, to be between 59 cents a share and 92c, down from last year’s Heps of 168c.

Its diluted normalised headline earnings per share was also expected to decline by between 45 and 65percent, to be between 71c and 111c, down from last year’s 203c, while earnings per share (Eps) were expected to decline by between 75 and 95 percent, to be between 8c and 38c, down from last year’s Eps of 153c.

Eps would be further negatively impacted by an impairment on owner-occupied property of R500million, largely attributed to property valuations in Sandton, as well as a R200m write-off to goodwill of the non-life insurance operations.

Meanwhile, Momentum Metropolitan informed its stakeholders yesterday that a third party unlawfully accessed a limited portion of data of its subsidiary.

“The group became aware of a data breach on its network on August 13 and immediately activated its IT security incident plan, which included the implementation of additional systems monitoring and the reinforcement of its IT security.

"The group’s IT teams have been working non-stop to ensure that service to clients remains unaffected,” the group said.

Momentum Metropolitan said that it had done extensive investigations, and based on the investigation to date, the group confirms that information accessed does not contain any client or member data.

The group will release its results on September 9.

Momentum Metropolitan shares closed 1.18percent lower at R15.95 on the JSE yesterday.

