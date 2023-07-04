Mondi completes the sale of three converting operations in Russia

Paper and packaging group Mondi said yesterday that all the approvals for the sale of its three Russian converting operations to the Gotek Group, for RUB1.6 billion (R335.5bn), had been received and the sale was completed. On December 15, 2022, the group had announced that an agreement had been reached for the sale of the packaging converting operations.

“Mondi has received net proceeds of €30.4m from this disposal into its Austrian bank account,” the group said in a statement. Net proceeds from the sale of all the group’s Russian assets would be distributed to shareholders “as soon as reasonably practicable following receipt, once our exit from Russia has been completed”, the group said. The proposed disposal of Mondi Syktyvkar, Mondi’s most significant facility in Russia, was not connected with the disposal of the three packaging converting operations.