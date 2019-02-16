JOHANNESBURG – Paper and packaging company Mondi said on Friday it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the year ended December 31 to be above that of the comparable prior year period of €1.482 billion. Mondi, which will release its results on February 28, said special item net charges after tax for the year would be around €92 million, of which €81 million was recognised in the first half. The Group recognised special item net charges after tax of €53 million the previous year.

Accordingly, Mondi said its basic headline earnings per share would likely range between 182 and 188 euro cents, an increase of 25 to 29 percent from 2017.

In November 2017, in its last earnings, the company fell 2.43 percent on the JSE yesterday to R316.43 hours after it announced its plan to dump its dual listing structure for a primary listing in London.

The group said it would move its primary stock to London but would retain a secondary listing on the JSE as part of a move to simplify its business.

