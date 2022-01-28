Monetary Policy Committee lifts repo rate, warns of riskier inflation outlook

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) yesterday in line with economist predictions, due mainly to inflation from food, fuel and utility prices rising faster than expected. Reasons for these rising prices included supply disruptions to the global economy arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, into a global market where demand was rising quite sharply after being subdued during the pandemic, SARB Governor Lesetja Khanyago said.

The rise in repo rate to 4 percent, suggested by a majority of four out of five MPC members, pushing the prime lending rate to 7.5 percent, was not unexpected. Sixteen out of a Reuters poll of 23 economists had predicted the 25 basis point increase. Kganyago, responding to a question from the audience, said the MPC did not consider a larger hike than 25bps. He said the only debate was about the timing of the increase, rather than whether there should be an increase or not. Old Mutual Wealth Investment Strategists economist Izak Odendal said another important backdrop to the MPC decision was the US Federal Reserve’s pronouncements on Wednesday evening that it would tighten interest rates in March, possibly by adopting a more aggressive than a gradual stance, which had effectively put emerging market reserve bank’s “on notice”.

Typically, when the US lifts interest rates – this year’s will be the first since 2018 – global investments flow out of higher-risk emerging markets, forcing higher inflation, lower equities and currency weakness on those emerging economies. Odendal said, however, that the current local inflation risk factors: global food and fuel prices and electricity prices, were beyond the control of consumers, and this including the current account surplus that was being buoyed by commodity prices, meant the MPC was able to continue to adopt a cautious interest rate raising stance this year,. FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said recent inflation outcomes and inflationary risks on the horizon justified a gradual hiking cycle that should anchor inflation expectations around the SARB's preferred 4.5 percent midpoint of its 3-6 percent target inflation range, while not choking the fragile economic recovery.

Matikinca-Ngwenya said, however, that FNB was pencilling in two more 25bps hikes in the first half of this year, which would put the repo rate at 4.50 percent by the end of 2022. “The risks are biased towards more hikes than we currently expect amid several inflationary risk factors that could keep inflation uncomfortably close to the 6 percent upper band of the 3-6% inflation target range," said Matikinca-Ngwenya Meanwhile, Carl Coetzee, the chief executive, of mortgage origination company BetterBond, said the decision to raise the repo rate would mean a slight increase in monthly bond repayments for home owners with bonds, but it was not expected to have a significant immediate impact on the housing market, which had been resilient through the pandemic.

NWU Business School’s Professor Raymond Parsons said: “Stagflation, which would give South Africa the worst of both worlds, that is, low growth and high inflation, must be avoided. To avert this, the MPC must remain nimble, data-driven and flexible in its future decision-making to prevent a ‘worse-case’ scenario from developing during the course of the year.” The MPC’s decision follows a 25 basis point increase last November, this after the repo rate fell to historically low levels of 3 percent through the pandemic last year and in 2020 as the MPC did all it could to help an economy that was in rapid decline through the pandemic in a low inflationary environment. "Given the expected trajectory for headline inflation and upside risks, the committee believes a gradual rise in the repo rate will be sufficient to keep inflation expectations well anchored and moderate the future path of interest rates," the Bank said.