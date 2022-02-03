Moody’s acquires control of Africa-focused GCR

GLOBAL credit rating agency Moody’s is acquiring a majority (51 percent) stake in the Africa-focused rating agency Global Credit Rating Company (GCR) for an undisclosed sum, a statement from Moody’s said.

“GCR’s ratings play a significant role in the growth of Africa’s financial markets by providing critical insights into credit across a range of economies and sectors,” Moody’s president and chief executive Rob Fauber said.

“This transaction will enable us to build on our deep local market insights and a quarter century of growth across the continent. It will also provide the opportunity to further develop solutions that meet a range of customer needs, including credit ratings, credit risk solutions, and ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) capabilities,” said GCR chief executive Marc Joffe.

BUSINESS REPORT