JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries (SAB) said on Monday that more South African beer drinkers were slowly taking up a growing global trend of consuming no- and low-alcohol beer (Nablab) categories. A survey by the global market research company Nielsen found that 47 percent of Americans were no longer as loyal to their historic adult drink of choice and that drinkers wanted to reduce their alcohol consumption to lead healthier lifestyle.

Zoleka Lisa, vice president for corporate affairs at SAB, said as an increasing numbers of people around the world were passing up on their traditional alcoholic beverages, South Africa was no different.

"An alcohol-free beer offers people the freedom of choice to still enjoy the taste and the sociability of a beer, and the sense of belonging of having a drink with one’s friends, but without the alcohol," Lisa said.

"It also allows the drinker to have a safer consumption experience by practicing 'pacing' by combining the consumption of alcohol beers with alcohol-free beers as a means of moderation."

Lisa said that pacing was one important component of moderate drinking.

"The practice of pacing allows for safer and smart drinking options because a lower intake of alcohol over longer periods gives the body time to breakdown alcohol at a steady rate, therefore accumulating less alcohol."

“As numbers of lighter or lower alcohol beer sales increase, it is a win-win situation for brewers and the public at large, as we grow our volumes while reduce the total alcohol consumption in South Africa, meaning a safer place for all."

Among no and lower- alcohol beer brands available in South Africa under the SAB stable are Castle Free and Becks’ Blue, while Hansa Golden Crisp, Flying Fish CHILL LITE, Castle Lite, and Lion Lager all contain not more than four percent alcohol.

- African News Agency (ANA)