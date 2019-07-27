According to the Amazon website, the company has more than 100 job openings in Cape Town and the most recent job listing was posted on 24 July 2019. Photo: File

is slowly expanding their footprint in South Africa with companies like Standard Bank and EOH using AWS to better their digital systems. DURBAN - Amazon Web Services (AWS)





Cape Town is going to be home to an Amazon Web Services infrastructure that should be operational by early 2020. The announcement was made at the AWS Summit in Cape Town by Peter Desantis, the AWS global infrastructure and customer support head.





According to the Amazon website, the company has more than 100 job openings in Cape Town that were posted as far back as February 2017. The most recent job listing was posted on 24 July 2019.





All of the positions are full time positions and are broken down into six business categories. The categories include Amazon Web Services, Amazon Customer Service, Student Programs, Advertising, Business and Corporate Development and Human Resources.





The business category Amazon Web Services has the most job openings, 101 available positions.





Here's a look at some of the jobs that are available under three of the six business categories





Amazon Web Services





1. Technical Account Manager - AWS Marketplace

2. Software Development Engineer

3. Senior Manger, Software Development

4. Senior Technical Recruiter





Amazon Customer Service





1. Customer Service Associate - Fashion Specialist

2. Author Central Specialist with German

3. Kindle Direct Publish Support Analyst with French





Student Programs





1. Graduate Cloud Support Associate

2. Intern Software Development Engineer

3. Graduate Software Development Engineer





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE