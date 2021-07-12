More than 30 businesses affiliated with the Black Business Federation have been looted

The Black Business Federation (BBF) has reported that over 30 businesses affiliated with it have been looted amid the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The federation has appealed to all sections of society to unite and reinstate peace and order, which will restore economic activity and social stability in communities.

This comes after shops were looted overnight in Johannesburg and Durban. The ongoing violence started in KZN in the wake of the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court on Wednesday night. The BBF has condemned vandalism and looting and urged communities to embrace peace, law, and order. “We call for an amicable solution to this unfolding economic and social crisis. We implore all sections of society to come forward and be part of the solution. This includes civil society, especially community-based structures, the business community and government leaders,” the federation said.

It added that it was time to analyse the situation and act. “We further ask all our leaders nationwide, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, to urge their communities not to participate in any business looting and destruction of public properties activities,” it said. The BBF said it encouraged law enforcement agencies to play their part, but acknowledged that they could not win this battle alone.

“All sections of society must rise to the occasion and bring order,” it added. The federation said that while it could not ignore the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, the national government and the judiciary needed to find a solution to restore peace. “These are unprecedented moments, and surely unprecedented measures must be taken,” it said.