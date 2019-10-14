Absip president Sibongiseni Mbata said the awards celebrated progress, success and exemplary leadership by both professionals and institutions. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – The Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) on Friday named Moshe Capital as 2019’s corporate finance team of the year at its annual award ceremony held in Johannesburg. Absip president Sibongiseni Mbata said in a statement on Monday that as an advocate for inclusive growth and transformation in the financial services sector and the economy, Absip’s awards celebrated progress, success and exemplary leadership by both professionals and institutions.

Moshe Capital, which was founded by Mametja Moshe who serves as the chief executive, has advised and implemented some of the most complex deals in Africa over the past two years. It was the only South African advisor to Lonmin on the R4.1 billion all-share Sibanye Stillwater transaction, which Moshe says provided a platform to showcase black excellence.

“Moshe Capital’s technical knowledge and understanding of the various stakeholders within the market is underpinned by our daily focus on inclusive prosperity. This combination ensures that we bring the right solutions to our clients.

“We believe that taking all key stakeholders on the journey of a deal is key to the successful conclusion of transactions. We value the communities that occupy the land where our clients operate, and we strongly believe that true prosperity must be inclusive,” said Moshe.