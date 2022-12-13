Mosololi appointed as Famous Brands director

Famous Brands, the Johannesburg headquartered food services franchisor, has appointed Thabo Mosololi as an independent non-executive director to the board of directors of the company. According to the group, which holds brands such as Debonairs, Milky Way, Mugg & Bean and Wimpy, he will also be appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. His appointment will be effective from February 1, 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Thabo, who holds a B Comm (Honours) from the University of the Western Cape, is a Chartered Accountant and has held several leadership positions at various organisations most notably Tsogo Sun and Sun International, and Audit Committee and board memberships at Edcon Holdings, Telkom Limited, and MC Mining Ltd," the group said. Mosololi currently serves as a non-executive director on several JSE-listed companies, including Truworths Ltd and Pan African Resources Ltd, and is the managing director of Mala Mala Game Reserve company. "The board welcomes Thabo and looks forward to his contribution," Famous Brands said.