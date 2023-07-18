Moti Group gifts lucky radio listeners over R67 000 for Mandela Day

Time is running out to claim your prize in the Moti Group’s collaboration with POWER 98.7 FM this Mandela Day to give ten lucky callers a chance to win a share of R67 000 throughout the day – with an extra cash prize of R46 664 for an eleventh grand prize winner. To stand a chance to win, listeners tuning in on 18 July 2023 are being asked to call in and answer trivia questions on former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela’s life and legacy.

Nelson Mandela, affectionately known as Madiba, was a towering figure in the fight against apartheid in South Africa. Born on July 18, 1918, in the small village of Mvezo, he became a global symbol of resistance against injustice, and a beacon of hope for millions of oppressed people living under the racist apartheid regime. In recognition of his 67 years of activism and public service, Nelson Mandela International Day, celebrated globally every year on 18 July, encourages people from all walks of life to dedicate 67 minutes towards positively contributing to their communities in meaningful ways. From planting trees to assisting the elderly, cleaning up public spaces, or supporting educational initiatives, there is an array of opportunities for individuals to positively impact society. In the spirit of this extraordinary day, the Moti Group, a prominent private investment holding company, decided to honour the life of Nelson Mandela by donating money to local households and inviting others to share in its excitement. Notably, through its philanthropic arm, Moti Cares, the Group has been involved in numerous charitable endeavours over the years. This includes donating two million meals to those in need following the KwaZulu-Natal riots in 2021, as well as regularly providing food and blankets for vulnerable communities and charities.

Most recently, the Group has launched a new infrastructure project named African HERO. Through this project, the organisation is busy rolling out ready-made schools and healthcare clinics across sub-Saharan Africa in the form of recycled and renovated shipping containers that are equipped with the latest technologies. For Mandela Day, the Moti Group is now encouraging POWER 98.7 FM listeners to test their knowledge and correctly answer one of ten Mandela Day-themed trivia questions to win a generous prize of R6 700 each throughout the day. “Philanthropy and community engagement lie at the heart of our ethos at the Moti Group, and Nelson Mandela Day represented the perfect opportunity to honour his example and share some joy with others, particularly in these challenging times for so many families,” says Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group.

“By coming together for this momentous event, we hope to encourage others to join us in celebrating Madiba’s life, his values, and showing kindness towards others.” Further adding to the excitement of the day, Mogajane plans to be in studio during the station’s POWER Drive show to offer one final question for a lucky winner to receive the additional grand jackpot cash prize of an astonishing R46 664. The amount of R46 664 is a poignant tribute to Mandela's life, symbolising the prisoner identification number ‘46664’ he was assigned during his time on Robben Island in 1964, where he spent 18 of his 27 years of imprisonment. Through this gesture, the Moti Group aims to highlight the significance of Mandela's resilience during those difficult years, eventually drawing international attention to the plight of black South Africans.