MotiMoves Foundation brings warmth to Johannesburg communities in need

This winter, the MotiMoves Foundation, spearheaded by business mogul and philanthropist Zunaid Moti, is making a substantial impact by donating 20,000 blankets valued at R3 million to various charities and communities. On 7 June, the second phase of this effort saw blanket deliveries across Johannesburg to Bree Primary School, Eufees Old Age Home, Stand and Shine Women SA, and the Riverlea Community, totaling 850 blankets.

“This year, we've expanded our blanket donation drive to unprecedented levels, responding to the increased demand we’ve observed,” says Zunaid Moti, founder of MotiMoves. “Our goal is to ensure that more families and individuals receive the necessary warmth and comfort during the harsh winter months.” To enhance the effectiveness of this initiative, Moti reached out via social media, inviting the public to nominate charities in need. After careful consideration, approximately 66 charities, organisations, and communities were selected to receive donations in the coming weeks, tailored to their specific requirements. The MotiMoves programme, founded by Moti, is a free online mentorship platform dedicated to empowering South African youth through entrepreneurship. This programme distinguishes itself by revolutionising the entrepreneurial landscape with its free online business webinars, social media mentorship, interactive competitions, and significant investments in emerging entrepreneurs.

In addition to developing business skills, MotiMoves emphasises supporting individuals and communities in critical areas such as education, health, and nutrition. In addition to philanthropic donations, the programme has made substantial contributions across various sectors, including education bursaries, sports, and the creative arts. Remarkably, MotiMoves has invested over R10 million towards improving the lives of those in need, demonstrating its true commitment to social upliftment. “Charity is a core value for us, guided by the principles of empathy and support. We hope this initiative not only brings physical warmth, but also builds a sense of community and care. We further encourage others to join us in this effort to support those in need,” Moti explains. Bree Primary School Principal, Yvonne Jacobs, expressed her gratitude: “This generous donation from MotiMoves will make a significant difference in our community. Winters are tough for many families here, and these blankets will provide much-needed relief. We are very thankful for this kindness.”