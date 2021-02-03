Motus improves its interim earnings forecast amid weak industry sales

JOHANNESBURG - THE SHARE PRICE of Motus Holdings leapt 9.7 percent to R67.01 yesterday morning after it said headline earnings per share were expected to increase better than expected by at least 5 percent for the six months to December 31, 2020. Yesterday morning’s rise brought the share price of the biggest automotive group in the country a substantial 52.2 percent over three months. Nevertheless, the share is still trading well below the R81.66 it traded at the same time last year. The share closed the day at R69.79 on the JSE. Motus said in an operational update that interim profit before tax was projected to increase by 0 to 6 percent, compared with the same period in 2019, to between R1.25 billion and R1.32bn. In November last year, the group had forecast a 0 to 10 percent decline in pre-tax profit. Earnings per share were now expected to rise by 2 to 9 percent or to between 517 and 543 cents per share, versus 517c per share at the same time in 2019.

In addition, the debt:equity ratio was expected to more than halve to 30 percent by the end of the interim period versus 74 percent at the end of the 2019 interim period.

“The liquidity position remains strong, supported by significant unutilised banking facilities.

“Motus remains well within the original bank covenant levels with sufficient headroom,” the group said in the update.

The rise in the share price also came despite January new vehicle sales statistics being released yesterday that showed that motor dealerships had their worst sales in January since the first lockdown in March 2020, with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa predicting a first quarter of continuing slow vehicle sales, due to slow demand.

National Automobile Dealers’ Association chairperson Mark Dommisse said they believed that the restaurant, beach and alcohol bans had influenced the need for driving for several months, which meant the vehicle purchase decision was being delayed by many ordinary motorists.

The government unbanned much of these restrictions on Monday.

In the face of persistently slowing vehicle sales in its major market South Africa, where the group holds about a 20 percent vehicle sales market share, Motus’s headline earnings per share fell to 296c in the year to June 2020, compared with 1 009c in 2019.

