Motus to provide 355 youths with work experience

MOTUS Holdings, an automotive group, said yesterday that in line with its ongoing support of education and skills development, Motus would participate in the Youth Employment Service (Yes) initiative for the next 12 months and provide 355 youths with work experience.

“Unemployment is a critical societal dilemma facing South Africa,” said Osman Arbee, the chief executive of Motus. “Through our involvement in the Yes initiative, Motus has the opportunity to directly impact the future of 355 young people. Along with our other ventures, such as the Motus library programme, this new partnership is a solid platform for Motus to enhance its support of education and skills development in South Africa.”

The 355 young people would be placed across Motus’s four key business segments where they would be provided with a one-year fixed-term contract, a mobile device for ongoing support and training, and access to jobs across the group. Where applicable, Motus would also provide opportunities for youth to obtain driving lessons and driving licences, it said.

The first Quarterly Labour Force Survey by Statistics SA released this week showed that 32.4 percent of the 10.2 million youth (15 to 24 years) were not in employment, education or training in the first quarter of this year.

Launched three years ago by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Yes encourages the private sector to partner with the government in creating critical work experience opportunities for young people across the country.

To date, the programme has created in excess of 53 000 work experiences for previously unemployed youths who would have otherwise had limited employment opportunities.