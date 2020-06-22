Move What Matters: Mastercard, Uber commit to provide free trips, meals in Covid-19 battle

JOHANNESBURG – As the coronavirus turns the world upside down Mastercard has committed 120 000 free trips and meals to those supporting communities across the Middle East and Africa, including South Africa, which will be facilitated through Uber. The global technology company in the payments industry and the e-hailing and food delivery service company said in a joint statement that this strategic partnership between Mastercard and Uber spans across the region. The companies said the power of this partnership was evident in Uber’s latest partnership in South Africa with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to deliver chronic medication to vulnerable patients who could not travel. Uber, which is available in sixteen cities in sub-Saharan Africa, said it had also been able to assist Doctors Without Borders to collect thermometers and transport them to clinics across South Africa. Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president market development at Mastercard MEA, said Mastercard continued to partner with digital players across the value chain to build a more connected world by supporting our communities.

“With our partner Uber, we are committed to support healthcare and essential workers who are working tirelessly to take care of us. Uber’s mission to improve lives is matched with Mastercard’s mission of doing well by doing good, together we are focused on helping frontline workers across the region feel confident and safe with access to free transportation,” said Ajmal.

Anthony le Roux regional general manager at Uber MEA, said it was their role to help the society by providing relief, especially those who work tirelessly to support our communities.

“This is the largest partnership for us across MEA and we are amazed at Mastercard’s relentless effort to make a difference. We are proud to be working alongside them to ensure those supporting our communities, especially those on the frontline, have access to safe and reliable transport,” said Le Roux.

Uber is using its technology and making available their wide network of drivers to ensure those who are supporting communities and the many frontline workers who need to be mobile, have a reliable and efficient way of getting around.

“Once qualifying workers have successfully signed up through Uber’s website, they can arrange transportation to and from their homes and to where they are needed, such as healthcare facilities or to feed the vulnerable. Uber has shared relevant health information with drivers to ensure they are well-informed in Covid-19-related safety protocols and have been provided with masks and sanitizer reimbursements,” the company said.

Mastercard is helping people around the world navigate these challenging times. While ensuring that its network remains secure, resilient and reliable, Mastercard is also applying its technology, philanthropy, and data science expertise to rebuild healthy communities and ensure that economic growth is inclusive. “As millions of people across the world come together to support, feed and protect their communities, Mastercard is extending its support to help those who help others.”

This is just a start and this commitment comes as part of Uber’s global pledge to help communities in need to “Move What Matters”, reads the statement.

