Mpact rejects Caxton call for shareholder meeting as ‘unlawful’

The feud between Mpact and its major shareholder Caxton and CTP Publishers continued yesterday after Mpact’s board rejected, “as unlawful”, a demand from Caxton on Monday to convene a shareholders’ meeting. Mpact, a leading paper and plastic packaging maker, said yesterday that “to date, the Mpact board has not received any offer from Caxton. Should we receive one, the board will appoint an independent board to assess the merits of such an offer and to make the requisite recommendations to shareholders.”

Caxton last week issued a forceful letter to Mpact’s board and shareholders raising questions about allegations that Mpact was operating a cartel, and claiming its directors were not performing their duties properly on a range of other issues. Mpact, however, said yesterday that it “strongly refutes the allegations and insinuations” made by Caxton. It said Caxton had applied to the Competition Commission for a merger notification last year, before making any offer to the Mpact board or shareholders.

“The Mpact board declined to support a joint or separate merger filing” because, among other things, it was “unable to determine whether any such offer would be in the best interests of its shareholders and the company.” Mpact said the commission had agreed with it’s position. Caxton took this decision of the commission on review before the Competition Tribunal - whose decision was pending. During the review proceedings, the competition authorities had received confidential representations, including from a third party. Caxton then brought an interlocutory application to gain access to the confidential submissions.

The Competition Tribunal granted limited access only to Caxton’s non-executive chairperson, Paul Jenkins, and only for purposes of the review proceedings. “The Competition Tribunal required all parties… to respect the confidentiality of this third-party information. Mpact is engaging the relevant regulators regarding Caxton’s conduct,” the statement said. BUSINESS REPORT