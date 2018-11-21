JOHANNESBURG - Retailer Mr Price said on Wednesday it had appointed Mark Stirton as group chief financial officer from next January, succeeding Mark Blair who has been selected to take over from Stuart Bird as chief executive officer from the same date. Stirton is a qualified chartered accounted and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

He has been with Mr Price since June 2014 and in his current position as corporate finance director since April 2017.

Mr Price said it had also appointed Mmaboshadi Chauke as an independent non-executive director and member of the audit and compliance committee with immediate effect.

Chauke is a member of the Institute of Directors Southern Africa, a chartered accounted and a former registered auditor.

Mr Price announced earlier this year in October that its chief executive, Stuart Bird will retire by the end of the year.

Mr Price said that their current chief financial officer, Mark Blair, will succeed Bird and take over the role as chief from the beginning of January next year.

- African News Agency (ANA)