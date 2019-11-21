JOHANNESBURG - South African budget retailer Mr Price Group Ltd said on Thursday its interim profit dropped over 10%, as its apparel division was affected by an “imbalance” in its product assortment and weak economies at home and abroad.





Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, has grown for more than three decades by undercutting competitors and catering to thrifty shoppers’ fashion needs. The South African company, however, has struggled amid a tough retail environment and economic slowdown in key markets.





Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 28 stood at 443.2 cents compared with 494.3 cents last year.



