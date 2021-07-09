Mr Price, Yuppiechef deal gets green light

THE COMPETITION Commission (CompCom) recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the acquisition of online premium kitchen and home store Yuppiechef by listed retailer Mr Price Group.

Mr Price, whose brands include Mr Price, Price Home, and Sheet Street, made the surprise announcement of the deal in March and did not disclose details of the transaction, but said the purchase consideration would represent approximately 1 percent of its market capitalisation, meaning that the value could be about R469 million. It said the deal would be be settled in cash.