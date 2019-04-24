Mr Price is the first retail group and the 20th company overall to list on A2X Markets since it was launched in October 2017. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN – JSE-listed retail giant Mr Price has become the latest company to take its secondary listing to the A2X Markets after it was approved by the stock exchange yesterday. Mr Price is the first retail group and the 20th company overall to list on A2X Markets since it was launched in October 2017.

The group’s shares will be available for trade on May 2 and it will retain its listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will not be affected by its secondary listing on A2X.

Mr Price’s listing on A2X follows that of leading pharmaceutical group, Aspen Pharmacare, which listed at the beginning of the month.

Mr Price chief executive Mark Blair said: “We have a long history of delivering value to our shareholders, and we see this secondary listing as an opportunity to continue that trend.

“Listing on A2X markets gives more choice to our current investors and opens up opportunities for us to attract potential new investors.”

A2X Markets said there was no cost, risk, or additional regulatory compliance for Mr Price as a result of its secondary listing.

A2X chief executive Kevin Brady said they were pleased to welcome Mr Price to the growing list of companies on A2X.

“The first retail company listing is an important milestone for A2X as we continue to attract listed companies from across various sectors. We look forward to demonstrating the benefits that effective competition in the secondary share market will bring to Mr Price’s investors,” Brady said.

Mr Price will join other JSE heavyweights like Naspers, Aspen, Standard Bank, Growthpoint Properties, African Rainbow Minerals, Sanlam and Coronation Fund Managers that previously listed on A2X in the past few months.

The listed companies on the A2X have a combined market capitalisation of more than R2.4 trillion.