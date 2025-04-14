MTN and Meta collaborating to enhance voice and video calling quality

One of Africa's largest telecommunications service provider, the MTN Group said on Monday that it is has partnered with the global social networking company, Meta, to enhance the quality and reliability of voice and video calls on real-time calling applications such as WhatsApp across 12 MTN markets. MTN said by optimising application-aware networks and network-aware applications, the initiative aims to deliver a more seamless, stable, and high-quality user experience.

The collaboration aims to improve real-time calling experiences across 12 markets by pinpointing areas for enhancement and executing specific interventions. Since MWC 2024, MTN and Meta teams have been collaborating to identify key areas for improvement and implement targeted network optimisations that enhance the interaction between mobile networks and real-time calling applications while maintaining efficient traffic delivery. By harnessing data analytics and conducting comprehensive testing, they have successfully created and deployed solutions that significantly enhance the quality of experience for mobile users.

"The first market to implement these enhancements is Nigeria, where early results show notable improvements in key performance indicators (KPIs), including 50% improvement, leading to a better user experience for MTN Nigeria mobile users," MTN said in a statement. "This implementation further demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our customers' digital experience. We're pleased with the remarkable improvement in our real-time communication services, reflecting our commitment to innovative customer solutions," Yahaya Ibrahim, CTO at MTN Nigeria said. "The collaboration allows us to deploy advanced solutions for an unparalleled real-time experience in Nigeria and showcases our dedication to elevating service quality and improving user experience, while striving for continued efficiency in traffic delivery," Diego Marí, Head of Network Ecosystems Engineering at Meta further added.