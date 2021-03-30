MTN appointed as new mobile communication to government

Telecom MTN has been appointed as a service provider to government through its new mobile communication services contract, known as RT15-2021. The partnership is over a five-year term. In a statement, the service provider said the RT15 2021 Transversal contract allows for all entities of state to use the contract for mobile communication services, which will “further assist with cost containment”. MTN will be replacing Vodacom, which was appointed in 2016 as the sole provider of mobile telecommunication services to the government. MTN South Africa chief executive Godfrey Motsa said he and his team were proud to serve the country by providing this important service. “A huge team at MTN spent months analysing the state’s requirements and then developing the very best solutions to not only meet those expectations, but to exceed them,” Motsa said.

“We were delighted with the very positive reaction from the RT15-2021 bid committee to our service offerings and we are so proud that a company that is South African to its very core will be delivering to our entities of state,” he said.

“The allocation of permanent spectrum will see government services and officials, through the RT15 contract being important beneficiaries of the spectrum’s immediate value through further enhancements to MTN’s superior network, expanded reach into currently underserved communities and further quality gains in all parts of the country – which is why we are anxious to support any moves to mediate a solution to the current spectrum delays.”

MTN SA chief enterprise officer Wanda Matandela said the scale and scope of RT15 makes this both critical and fascinating.

“In addition to mobile devices, accessories and value-added services, there are vital operations that must be maintained, such as air operations, the needs of the special task force, sea, rail, satellite and other critical functions. We at MTN are deeply encouraged by the responsiveness of the bid committee to our solutions and we look forward to serving our state, as part of the panel of service providers to government, with cost-effective and quality solutions that will help facilitate its work in serving the people of South Africa,” he said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE