MTN appoints Charles Molapisi as CEO in SA

MTN Group on Wednesday named a new chief executive officer for its South African operations as part of a management overhaul as it sharpens its focus on the continent. MTN is seeking to be the dominant presence in Africa across wireless and fixed line infrastructure and to offer a digital payments platform for individuals and enterprises.

To help oversee the strategy shift, it said it would make its group chief technology and information officer (CTIO) Charles Molapisi the chief executive of its South African operations effective from January 1. Current chief executive Godfrey Motsa will step down but would be available until the end of June 2022 to ensure a smooth transition, MTN added. One of Africa’s biggest telecom companies, MTN, which competes with Vodacom, the African subsidiary of British telecom giant Vodafone Plc, has been selling its businesses in the Middle East as part of its more Africa-focused strategy, which it wants to see in place by 2025.