MTN earmarks R170m for Eastern Cape network

The MTN network provided coverage to more than 98 percent of the population in the province, and more than 87 percent of the population had LTE coverage.

TELECOMS operator MTN said yesterday it was investing an additional R170 million in its network infrastructure in the Eastern Cape as it expands its LTE footprint.

Gregg Anderson, MTN’s general manager for the Eastern Cape, said: “In the past six months, MTN has made significant improvements to its network infrastructure across the board, and the opportunity now exists to grow our LTE footprint in the Eastern Cape, ensuring more customers have access to the LTE network. The additional investment provided to the Eastern Cape will allow us to grow our LTE footprint to close to 93 percent in the province by the end of 2021, supporting our vision that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life.

“Our investment in the Eastern Cape will, in the short term, ensure improved connection and data speed in areas that may have had connectivity challenges in the past, while our longer-term strategic intent includes network modernisation, network resilience, building new sites and 5G expansion, with the aim of helping to support and drive business and job growth in South Africa.”

MTN said the recent finalisation of the long-awaited Coastal National Long Distance (NLD) cable project, known in the industry as NLD 5 and NLD 6, had added great capacity in the coastal areas.