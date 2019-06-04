MTN will hosts its 13th edition of 21 Days of Y’ello Care, an annual employee volunteerism programme which runs from 1 to 21 June across the company’s footprint. Photo: File

DURBAN - MTN will hosts its 13th edition of 21 Days of Y’ello Care, an annual employee volunteerism programme which runs from 1 to 21 June across the company’s footprint. MTN recognises the enormous potential that young people have to drive economic growth and help their communities to thrive.

Hence the company will continue with youth empowerment as its theme for the 2019 Y’ello Care campaign.

MTN Group Executive for Corporate Affairs, Nompilo Morafo said, "We believe that if we all join forces, youth empowerment can be realised and the prevalence of youth unemployment eradicated. Our goal for this year’s Y’ello Care programme is to do our part to support young people and help tackle various issues they face".

Morafo added, "As the leading mobile operator in emerging markets and given our understanding of the transformative power of digital innovation, we constantly seek opportunities to connect people with technology, so that all our stakeholders can enjoy the dividends of the digital age. As we embark on the Forth Industrial Revolution, we wish to help equip the youth with the skills and knowledge they require to effectively prepare themselves for the digital future.”

Some initiatives that MTN’s operations will engage in include:

The establishment of an ICT hub for youth by MTN Business Kenya, computer skills training and an entrepreneurship fair hosted by MTN Benin, aimed at supporting young people to improve their employability.

MTN Cameroon’s employees will help construct a multidisciplinary skills enhancement training centre, while employees in Afghanistan will build a network-based research centre for students in the Information and Communication Technology Institute.

All participating Opcos stand in line to win monetary prizes, which are to be re-invested into community upliftment programmes in their market. These include the Group President & Chief Executive prize of US$100 000 (R1.4 million), while the two recipients of the Vice President regional awards will each receive US $30 000 (R434700).

