MTN Ghana on track to deactivate non-compliant subscribers

MTN Ghana said on Friday that it was on track to deactivate all services of the 5.7 million affected subscribers who had not completed both stages of the subscriber registration process by November 30. In a statement, the mobile operator said it would restrict the subscriber services by the end of December 2.

The deactivation is part of the company's process of following the order of Ghana's National Communications Authority (NCA)'s to all operators in the country to deactivate non-compliant subscribers, with a three-day allowance after the deadline. According to MTN, Stage 1 comprises the linkage of the Ghana card, and stage 2 is the capture of biometric data. "As of the November 30 deadline, MTN Ghana had 22.1 million subscribers that had completed stage 1, of which 16.4 million had also completed stage 2 of the subscriber registration process," MTN said.

The company said it remained committed to supporting the Government of Ghana’s efforts to continue driving subscriber registrations and has implemented several initiatives to accelerate the process. “These include increased campaigns and visibility on various platforms and channels, offering incentives for registration and the introduction of new channels through which customers can register, including mobile registration units in more remote areas, as well as enhanced customer education. BUSINESS REPORT