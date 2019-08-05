Mobile communications company MTN Ghana said on Monday its subscribers increased by 6.2 percent to 21.3 million in the six months ended June 30.

JOHANNESBURG - Mobile communications company MTN Ghana said on Monday its subscribers increased by 6.2 percent to 21.3 million in the six months ended June 30. Data subscribers rose 16.1 percent to 18.2 million while registered mobile money subscribers were up 4.1 percent to 14.2 million, the company said.

Service revenue increased by 18.8 percent, supported by the continued expansion in voice, data and mobile financial services.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 50.3 percent to GH¢1.202 billion (Ghanaian cedi).

MTN Ghana said it continued to invest in its network during the period and rolled out 280 2G, 557 3G, 900 4G and 100 rural telephony sites.

"MTN Ghana will continue to pursue its BRIGHT strategy through the third quarter with the prime focus on customer experience and creating value for shareholders," it added.

Mobile communications company MTN Ghana said on Monday its subscribers increased by 6.2 percent to 21.3 million in the six months ended June 30.

- African News Agency (ANA)