JOHANNESBURG – The MTN group on Tuesday announced that current Zambia chief executive Phillip van Dalsen will be leaving the company at the end of September. Phillip was appointed in January this year and Rwanda CEO Bart Hofker will take over the reins from October.

Hofker is a senior commercial telecom executive with extensive experience in mobile, fixed and integrated businesses.

MTN has also announced that Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi has been appointed as the new CEO of MTN Rwanda.

The mobile network company said Ng’ambi is a seasoned leader with a career spanning more than 10 years in telecoms and returns to MTN where she previously held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Benin and several other roles at MTN Zambia.

“She has a strong background in commercial and technology with a track record of driving business strategy for growth, as well as developing high-performing teams. She also has the unique experience of leading mergers and acquisitions in the telecom industry,” they said in a statement.

They added that Ng’ambi joined MTN from Airtel Tigo Ghana, where she held the role of CEO. Prior to which, she was CEO of Tigo Senegal.

She holds a Masters Degree in Computer Science from the University of Joensuu, Finland and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Namibia.

CEO of MTN Cote d’Ivoire Freddy Tchala will also be leaving MTN at the end of September. Tchala has been with MTN for 17 years.

After leaving MTN Cameroon, he served as CEO in Guinea Conakry and Congo Brazzaville, before joining MTN Cote d’Ivoire four years ago.

MTN will make an announcement in due course regarding a successor to Tchala.

