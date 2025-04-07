MTN Group partners with Synamedia to launch tailored streaming platform for Africa

MTN Group has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Synamedia, a leading video software provider, to develop a new streaming platform tailored for mobile and fixed broadband subscribers across Africa. This collaboration aims to enhance digital content accessibility and provide a diverse range of viewing options to meet the evolving preferences of audiences throughout the continent.

By harnessing Synamedia's advanced cloud-based technologies, the new platform will provide a robust offering of linear television and video-on-demand content. This strategic move aims to not only satisfy the diverse viewing habits of consumers but also facilitate digital inclusion across the region. MTN's innovative platform will feature multiple monetisation models, catering to different market segments. Subscribers can look forward to options that include affordable subscription plans, ad-supported content, and free streaming channels powered by targeted advertising. Each regional market will benefit from a content strategy that is curated to resonate strongly with local cultures and languages.

“We see a unique opportunity to transform video consumption in Africa with high-quality, accessible, and relevant content,” said Selorm Adadevoh, group chief commercial officer at MTN Group. “This partnership enables us to leverage cutting-edge technology and deep customer insights to enhance entertainment experiences and drive digital inclusion.” Synamedia’s technology will play a key role in shaping the platform, enabling seamless content management and personalised recommendations. With Synamedia’s integration expertise, the platform will be built for reliability and scalability.

Paul Segre, Synamedia CEO, said smartphone owners across Africa will be able to enjoy innovative linear TV and on-demand video, thanks to MTN’s leadership and innovation. “By taking advantage of the breadth of our integrated, cloud-based portfolio to quickly deploy new services at scale, MTN will be able to create a groundbreaking set of offerings for customers and viewers that will drive new revenues,” Serge said. This collaboration underscores MTN Group and Synamedia’s shared commitment to advancing digital inclusion and enhancing access to quality content across Africa.