MTN Group reports higher earnings but suspends final dividend

South African mobile operator MTN Group on Wednesday suspended its final dividend as it focuses on faster debt reduction at its holding company even after posting a surge in 2020 earnings.

Reported headline earnings per share, the main profit gauge for South African firms, came in at R7.49 for the year ended December 31, compared with R4.68 in the previous year.

Group chief executive Ralph Mupita said the company also suspended dividends due to uncertainties around cash upstreaming from Nigeria, the timing of proceeds from its asset realisation programme and Covid-19 impacts.

MTN is in the middle of a R25 billion divestment plan aimed at simplifying its portfolio over the next three to five years.

"We also want to deleverage the holdco's (holding company) balance sheet faster to create greater financial flexibility for the business to invest in growth opportunities that are arising from the digital acceleration," Mupita said in a media conference call.