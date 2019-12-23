The MTN Foundation SA, Huawei and the Department of Social Development have partnered to bring some early Christmas cheer to kids. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The MTN Foundation SA, Huawei and the Department of Social Development have partnered to bring some early Christmas cheer to kids from Orange Farm, South of Johannesburg. Two hundred pre-teens and teens from the Afrika Tikkun Arekopaneng Centre were treated to a fun ICT themed party packed with activities and lots of festive cheer.

Deputy Minister of Social Development, Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu said, "Through this initiative we are spreading the spirit of giving and sharing, born out of the recognition that many vulnerable children cannot share the cheer and joy that traditionally comes during the festive season. We look forward to tapping into the potential of mobile technology for social transformation and to continue this valuable partnership with MTN SA Foundation and Huawei in the future, to reach more vulnerable children throughout South Africa".

Huawei’s Deputy Chief Executive Kian Chen said that whilst this event was fun and very entertaining. "We spoke to the children about the importance of ICT and introduced them to the concept of the 4IR. We hope that we lit a tiny spark in these young minds as it is very important for Huawei that as we move toward a digital economy, no one is left behind" said Chen.

"As we all take a break from work to reconnect and celebrate with loved ones, it is important that we should also spare a thought to children who are facing hardship. The annual Christmas Drive that the MTN SA Foundation conducts with Huawei gives us an opportunity to brighten the lives of impoverished communities, rally our employees to contribute to a worthy cause and mobilise our stakeholders to work collectively to address immediate social needs of vulnerable children. This is one of the ways that MTN is sharing that winning feeling by bringing a festive cheer to the Orange Farm community," concluded Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation.