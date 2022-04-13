MTN invests R749m in Western Cape

TELECOMS operator MTN said yesterday it had invested R749 million into the Western Cape this year. The investment forms part of MTN’s Modernisation of Network South Africa project (Monza), which would see an additional 1,350 sites finalised across South Africa, with total 5G coverage set to reach 179 sites in the Western Cape alone, it said.

The provincial investment by the firm comes after it last month announced a R700 million investment into KwaZulu- Natal also to modernise its network. The investment also comes as MTN last month secured the high-demand spectrum required for its 4G and 5G network expansion drive from the highly anticipated Independent Communications Authority of South Africa spectrum auction, with a hefty price tag of R5.15 billion. Paul Newman, MTN’s general manager for Western Cape Operations, said yesterday: “Our top three targets for the province in 2022 are improving availability of the network, increasing data throughputs, and expanding our 5G footprint.”

MTN’s progress on network modernisation in the Western Cape was already almost 72 percent complete, Newman said. The ongoing problem of battery theft and tower vandalism still looming large, but Newman said R10.5m would be spent on fixing damage caused by vandalism in the province, with new battery installations costing R64m also planned. MTN said its heightened security and community collaboration strategy had seen a 50 percent year-on-year reduction in battery theft. - Phiilippa Larkin

