MTN is ready to invest R700 million to modernise KZN network infrastructure

MTN SA has announced that it is investing R700 million to modernise existing and deploy new network infrastructure across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The R700 million investment is an addition to the R500m invested in 2021 which will go toward MTN’s “Modernisation of Network South Africa project” (Monza) as well as expanded rural reach, 5G expansion and restoration of vandalised network infrastructure.

According to the company, the project will increase network coverage, improved throughputs, and customer experience in the region. This will enable broadband platform to many of the previously unconnected areas in KZN. MTN KwaZulu-Natal operations general manager Matthew Khumalo said, “The KZN investment forms part of plans to modernise the entire MTN network, 68 percent has already been completed nationally, with an additional 1 350 sites to be finalised, and around 200 top areas covered across South Africa, by the end of 2022.” The extension of MTN’s 5G connectivity is also planned for KZN. Currently, the province has more than 100 live 5G sites and more were planned for 2022, the company said.

“We currently have over 900 active 5G sites across the country. With the aim of closing the digital access gaps in South Africa, our target is to have 20 percent of the population covered by 2022,” said Khumalo. The company said the roll-out will bring network and connectivity services to people in the most remote rural settlements of South Africa, and MTN aims to have more than 100 rural deployments nationally in highly underserved areas by the end of 2022. “We have very big targets this year. We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders and communities to ensure we reach our goals for 2022 and deliver a superior, reliable network experience to all South Africans. Every successful project completed is a step closer to ensuring our communities are able to access the best that a modern, connected life has to offer,” Khumalo said.

MTN said there was an ongoing problem of battery theft and tower vandalism and the company anticipates that R350m would be spent in replacing the stolen batteries, infrastructure restoration and security measures in 2022. “This is over and above the R650 million invested in 2021, with 2 600 base station batteries replaced nationally,” the company said. MTN urged community members to be vigilant and report any incidents of vandalism and theft at towers as this would have bad consequences on its business operations.

