MTN is the latest mobile operator to launch its 5G network

JOHANNESBURG – MTN South Africa has become the latest mobile operator to launch its 5G network. The company today launched its next-generation 5G network with 100 sites, covering Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth. MTN SA’s chief executive, Godfrey Motsawhich, said the 5G network was delivering higher peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, increased reliability and greater network capacity. “Today, from MTN’s birthplace of South Africa, we are stepping up our digital revolution with the next generation of telecommunication technology, demonstrating to all South Africans that 5G is no longer just an idea – it is here, it works and it can bring about exponential improvements to our economy, and to the lives of the people we serve,” said Motsa. Rain, South Africa's mobile data-only network operator, as well as Vodacom, are already offering 5G. MTN SA chief technology and information officer, Giovanni Chiarelli, said the launch came on the back of government’s allocation of the temporary spectrum, but was also the culmination of extensive 5G trials and testing.

“For the past two years we have been actively innovating around the potential of 5G, using different bands and various vendors and across different platforms and devices, to ensure MTN South Africa can maintain leadership in 5G, as we have been able to maintain our leadership in 4G,” Chiarelli said.

Chiarelli said that MTN SA’s 5G strategy had been years in the making and the company was confident that it had built a strong foundation to grow and support its 5G ecosystem to deliver an exceptional experience for customers.

MTN also today demonstrated AAA game streaming over its 5G network. In a partnership with Emerge Gaming, MTN demonstrated GameGloud on 5G streamed to a Huawei P40 Pro phone.

MTN SA chief digital officer, Ernst Fonternel, said that cloud gaming meant top-line games were available, all the time, in the cloud.

“No console required, your device becomes the controller and with 5G, the speed and reliability of the signal means you never need to download a game, because your data is always there waiting for you,” said Fonternel.

