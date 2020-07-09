MTN is tops with Vodacom close on it heels

JOHANNESBURG – Telecommunications giant MTN has retained the title of South Africa’s most valuable brand, but rival Vodacom now has the strongest visibility.

A Brand Finance South Africa 50 2020 report yesterday showed that MTN, Africa’s largest mobile operator, recorded solid profits, and its subscribers grew to more than 250 million across 23 countries despite a 2 percent brand value loss to R49.4 billion.

The report said MTN had taken a hit with increased global scrutiny following allegations that it paid bribes to militant Islamist groups in Afghanistan.

“This is not the first time the brand has come under the microscope – most notably its 2015 Nigerian fine – and MTN will, once again, rely on its strong brand and its far-reaching market share to maintain its position as South Africa’s most valuable brand,” the report said.

Brand Finance said Vodacom had become the strongest brand in South Africa, with a Brand Strength Index score of 89.5 points out of 100 points.