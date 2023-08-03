MTN joins hands with Disney+ to launch mobile plan that will cost R49

Watching your favourite movies and series has become a lot easier. MTN and Disney+ have joined forces with the launch of a Mobile Plan for Disney+ in South Africa.

MTN said it was offering a bundle to its customers who signed up for a Disney+ Mobile Plan, at the cost of R49. “Customers can now pay for that bundle with their airtime or adding it to their bill, they will get 500MB of free streaming data per month.” It said it would also offer its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass that would include 2GB of streaming data for R59 a month.

Plans were in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers. WHAT WILL YOU GET? The telecommunications company said the Disney+ Mobile Plan would offer viewers the same access to Disney+’s vast catalogue of content from the streamer’s iconic brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as general entertainment from Star.

“Using mobile phones and tablets, subscribers will have access to features such as SD data-saver streaming, as well as including the feature for parents to set kids profiles to access age-appropriate content.” Jason Probert, the MTN SA general manager for Digital Services, said, “We are proud to enter into this agreement with Disney+ as we collaborate to offer South Africans world-class entertainment on the go. “By streaming Disney+ on South Africa's top mobile network, we will offer our customers the ultimate experience in enjoying their favourite series and movies, both old and new. Offering Disney+ Mobile presents great opportunities for the future, and we look forward to pursuing many additional features for our customers.”